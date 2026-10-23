Tigray is still at war, rebel leader warns, claiming tactical victories

The leader of Ethiopia’s rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) says the northern state is still at war.

In a message aired on Tigrayan television on Wednesday, Debretsion Gebremichael said the TPLF is continuing to fight federal forces in the region and will “remain a graveyard for its enemies.”

Debretsion also claimed several recent tactical victories.

Last week, he said the rebels neutralized hundreds of federal soldiers during fighting in northern and central Tigray.

The army recaptured the regional capital Mekelle earlier this month, after the TPLF withdrew.

Analysts have warned that the army’s advance could raise the risk of war with Eritrea.

Earlier this week, a drone strike killed four people in southern Tigray. Other strikes targeted civilians and a school in Amhara region where the army is fighting Fano militants.