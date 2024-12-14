Rwandan President Paul Kagame confirms bid to host Formula One race

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame on Friday confirmed that his country is bidding to host the Formula One race.

He was speaking ahead of the prize-giving ceremony of the FIA, the motorsport governing body, which was hosted in Rwanda's capital, Kigali, on Friday night.

“I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa by hosting a Formula One Grand Prix," Kagame said in an address to FIA’s General Assembly.

Formula One’s CEO, Stefano Domenicali, is keen to hold a race in Africa and talks with Rwanda have been known about for some months.

The continent has not hosted a grand prix since the 1993 South Africa Grand Prix at the Kyalami Circuit just north of Johannesburg.

If F1 reaches a deal with Rwanda, the race would be held on a new track planned close to the new international airport under construction at Bugesera some 40 kilometres from the capital.

The track will reportedly be designed by Alexander Wurz, a former F1 driver and the chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association.

The motorsport governing body is holding its general assemblies in Africa for the first time.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem met with the Rwandan minister of sport, Richard Nyirishema, at the gathering this week