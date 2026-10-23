Albania: Parliament descends into chaos as MPs clash over protests

MPs pushed and shoved one another, tore microphones from desks and threw objects across the chamber. Opposition members blocked the podium and banged on desks in an attempt to disrupt proceedings, while other lawmakers continued voting on legislation by raising their cards. Footage showed overturned chairs and repeated confrontations between rival politicians as tensions escalated inside the assembly. The clashes unfolded against the backdrop of student demonstrations that have gripped the Albanian capital for ten consecutive days. Opposition lawmakers held up photographs of students reportedly injured by police during earlier protests, expressing solidarity with the demonstrators. Outside parliament, crowds of students and supporters gathered behind police cordons, with some protesters pulling down security barriers. Several university professors also joined the demonstration. Protesters shouted that the state should serve the people rather than those in power, as the unrest spilled from the streets into the country's political institutions.