Germany: Humanoid robots and AI supercomputers take centre stage in Berlin

At Nvidia’s GTC conference, visitors can explore a range of live demonstrations, from robotic arms sorting objects and fruit into boxes to facial recognition systems identifying people in real time. Other exhibits showcase humanoid robots, interactive safety technology and Nvidia’s latest AI computing hardware. The company’s Vera Rubin NVL72 supercomputer rack is attracting attention alongside its RTX Spark devices, illustrating the growing range of applications for AI technology. Nvidia has also unveiled the Vera Rubin DSK Pod, a modular, container-sized AI data centre designed to cut deployment times from months to days. Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang addressed about 3,000 developers, analysts and journalists, showcasing the company’s push to bring AI beyond software and into factories, vehicles and robots. During his keynote, Huang demonstrated small robots and outlined the company’s ambitions for AI across European industries. “There’s no question everybody will become an AI company, and we’re going to have a thriving AI economy here in Europe,” he told the audience. The event, which runs until 22 October, highlights how AI is moving beyond software into robotics, industrial automation and increasingly powerful computing systems. But as governments and businesses explore these opportunities, researchers are also emphasising the importance of developing technology that remains safe, reliable and useful to people.