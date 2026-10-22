Australia: Bystanders dive into floodwaters to save trapped driver

Australian Broadcasting Corporation reporter Will Murray was covering the floods when a vehicle stalled after entering deep water on Buchanan Road. As it began to sink, Murray handed his phone to camera operator Liz Pickering, called emergency services and waded into the floodwater. Another bystander quickly joined him. The pair first tried to open the nearest door, then climbed onto the vehicle and considered smashing the rear window. Murray eventually forced open the rear passenger-side door, allowing the driver to escape before the ute disappeared beneath the water. Footage captured the dramatic rescue, followed by an emotional moment as the relieved driver embraced one of the men who helped save him. ABC camera operator Liz Pickering said the two men “undoubtedly saved that man’s life”. No serious injuries were reported. About 170 millimetres of rain had fallen in Morayfield, where severe flooding forced road closures and left the shopping centre largely inaccessible. Queensland authorities warned motorists not to drive or swim through floodwaters, warning that vehicles can quickly become trapped or swept away.