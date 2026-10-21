Greece: Thousands flood Athens streets in education protest

Students, teachers and public-sector workers marched through central Athens on Wednesday, demanding more funding for education, smaller classes, better facilities and affordable student housing. Aerial footage showed crowds filling major streets as protesters made their way from the University of Athens towards the Greek Parliament. Some banners written in French reflected the Greek protesters' solidarity with, and inspiration from, recent student demonstrations in France. Organisers presented the march as part of a broader European movement calling for better-funded education, affordable housing and relief from rising living costs. Police officers, including riot police carrying shields, accompanied the march and blocked nearby roads. Some shops and cafés closed their shutters as a precaution. The demonstration was part of a nationwide protest movement, with rallies also held in Thessaloniki, Patras, Larissa and Crete. Police estimated that around 10,000 people took part in Athens and its suburbs, although organisers claimed a higher turnout. Some demonstrators had camped overnight outside Parliament, calling for rent controls, greater housing support and more investment in public education. The rally ended peacefully shortly before 2pm, reflecting mounting pressure on the Greek government to address education funding and the financial difficulties facing students.