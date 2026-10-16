Belgium: Pumpkimania festival takes over Groot-Bijgaarden Castle

Thousands of pumpkins have transformed the grounds of Groot-Bijgaarden Castle near Brussels into a colourful autumn wonderland for the annual Pumpkimania festival. This year's theme, “The Magic of the Forest”, features towering sculptures of foxes, owls and deer covered in pumpkins of every shape and size, sourced from Belgium, Germany and Portugal. The star attraction is a giant pumpkin weighing 772 kilograms, grown for the castle's traditional weigh-off on 26 September. Visitors can also watch giant pumpkins being turned into makeshift kayaks for rides across the castle lake. Organisers expect around 50,000 visitors before the festival closes on 1 November. Families can take part in pumpkin-carving workshops at weekends, while the Halloween programme will see the castle open daily until 7pm from 24 October. The festivities will end with a giant pumpkin-smashing event. Despite a difficult growing season following a hot summer, the displays have filled the estate with thousands of pumpkins. Located in Dilbeek, about 10 kilometres from central Brussels, the festival costs €16 for adults and €9 for children aged 5 to 14, with free entry for younger children.