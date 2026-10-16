Pix of the Day, 16 October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 16 October, 2026 - Across the world----------Al-Qaeda and IS rivalry sparks fierce fighting across Sahel-----------US State Secretary calls for de-escalation by Ethiopia and Eritrea---------Ebola: School children among virus victims in Ituri province-----------Western Sahara: Polisario front challenges UN Envoy as MINURSO mandate vote nears------------South African president lifts police chief's precautionary suspension-----------