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Pix of the Day, 16 October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 16 October, 2026 - Across the world----------Al-Qaeda and IS rivalry sparks fierce fighting across Sahel-----------US State Secretary calls for de-escalation by Ethiopia and Eritrea---------Ebola: School children among virus victims in Ituri province-----------Western Sahara: Polisario front challenges UN Envoy as MINURSO mandate vote nears------------South African president lifts police chief's precautionary suspension-----------

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