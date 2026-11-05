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Pics of the day

Pix of the Day, 5th November, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 5th November, 2026 - Across the world - Vote counting gets underway in critical South Africa local elections - Egypt-US sign $625 framework agreement aimed at advancing mutual prosperity - Verdict expected in Tanzanian opposition leader's treason case - Nearly 3,000 people find shelter in a former school in Haiti - JD Vance distances himself from Trump and Iran war after US midterms debacle - France: Up to 55,000 march in Lyon amid clashes and tear gas

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