France: Up to 55,000 march in Lyon amid clashes and tear gas

A slow, noisy column of tens of thousands wound through eastern center of Lyon on Thursday, banners and flares at its head, as French unions staged their fourth nationwide strike day of the autumn over pay and public services. Authorities counted 30,500 marchers, while the CGT union estimated 55,000. Protesters waved union banners and Palestinian flags as they made their way through the city. The march followed a route imposed by local authorities, who had banned demonstrations across much of central Lyon over fears of renewed vandalism and looting. Unions challenged the restrictions in court but lost their appeal. Tensions escalated near Pont Gallieni, where police said around 500 black-clad demonstrators had thrown projectiles and fired fireworks. Riot officers deployed tear gas, while six arrests were reported. The disruption extended across the city, with all metro and funicular services suspended.