Verdict expected in Tanzanian opposition leader's treason case

Tanzania’s jailed opposition leader Tundu Lissu faces a treason charge carrying a possible death sentence as the High Court in Dar es Salaam is set to deliver its verdict on November 6.

The leader of Chadema, Tanzania’s main opposition party, has been detained for more than 18 months.

Lissu was arrested April 9, 2025, after addressing a rally calling for electoral reforms ahead of that year’s general election.

He was charged with treason the following day.

Ahead of the verdict on Friday, Hussein Khalid, Chief Executive Officer of Vocal Africa said that "a guilty verdict, which is largely expected, will basically mean that the opposition will no longer have a leader who will be in a position to lead them in demanding that good governance be guaranteed and that human rights be guaranteed and that democracy thrives in Tanzania."

"We believe that this case lacks merit and that it is a very clear case of, you know, trying to silence the opposition," Khalid added.

Lissu has spent periods in exile since the assassination attempt, citing threats to his life.

He survived being shot 16 times in a 2017 assassination attempt.

In late October, Lissu threatened to launch a hunger strike to protest prison authorities’ alleged refusal to allow court-ordered private consultations with his lawyers.

In May 2025, he went on hunger strike to protest being required to appear in court remotely rather than in person.

Presidential candidates from Tanzania’s two main opposition parties were barred from contesting the October 2025 election, which triggered protests and deadly violence.