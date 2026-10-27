Tanzania's jailed opposition leader Tundu Lissu begins hunger strike

Tanzania's jailed opposition leader Tundu Lissu has begun a hunger strike in protest at his inability to access his lawyers.

The Chadema party leader began refusing food on Monday after his legal team was barred entry to Ukonga prison, where he's being held.

Earlier this month, Tanzania's High Court ruled that Lissu must be allowed to meet his lawyers in private.

Lissu and his legal team had accused prison officers of eavesdropping on their conversations.

The runner up in the 2020 presidential race, Lissu has been detained on treason charges since April last year. He's accused of inciting the public to boycott last year's elections.

Chadema was barred from standing in the October 2025 vote, which was eventually won by President Samia Suluhu Hassan with 98 percent of the vote, according to official results.

LIssu's trial is currently underway with a verdict expected on November 6. He faces the death penalty if convicted.