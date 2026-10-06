Pix of the Day, 6 October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 6 October, 2026 - Across the world----- Kenya confirms first Ebola death as 28 contacts traced-------Nigeria air force lowers plane crash toll to 25, civilians among victims---------Tigray violence drives risk of Ethiopia-Eritrea war, analyst says-----------EU suspends imports of meat from Namibia over FMD fears--------Russian woman’s death sparks pneumonic plague fears--------Benin's President Wadagni holds talks with Macron during first official visit to France