Pix of the Day, 30th October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 30th October, 2026 - Across the world-----------CAR tightens border checks as DR Congo's Ebola cases rise-----------Fuel shortages push Malawians into endless queues and rising costs-----------Senegal gears up for a historic Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics-----------King Charles’ visit to Guyana reignites calls for a British apology and reparations for slavery----------South Africa selects Durban as preferred candidate for Olympic bid---