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Pix of the Day, 13 October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 13 October, 2026 - Across the world--------Dangote's Nigerian oil refinery extends IPO by 2 weeks-----------Former DRC president Kabila to lead new group replacing AFC/M23---------Somali-born Sagal Abdi-Wali sworn in as London's newest MP----------Foot-and-mouth disease spreads to Namibia’s Zambezi Region---------Sudan army chief al-Burhan orders probe into airstrike that killed 72--------------------------------------------------

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