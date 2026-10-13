Pix of the Day, 13 October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 13 October, 2026 - Across the world--------Dangote's Nigerian oil refinery extends IPO by 2 weeks-----------Former DRC president Kabila to lead new group replacing AFC/M23---------Somali-born Sagal Abdi-Wali sworn in as London's newest MP----------Foot-and-mouth disease spreads to Namibia’s Zambezi Region---------Sudan army chief al-Burhan orders probe into airstrike that killed 72--------------------------------------------------