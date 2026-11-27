Armed men on Thursday killed at least 13 Nigerien guards in an attack in the restive Tillaberi region in western Niger, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Nigerien National Guard was targeted "by a terrorist attack carried out by a large group of heavily armed assailants," the ministry said in a statement read on public television.

Niger, ruled by a military junta since a 2023 coup, is battling violence by jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group, with thousands killed over the last decade.

In Thursday's attack in the village of Sanam, at least 13 guards were killed and 20 others wounded according to a provisional toll from the ministry.

The guards were members of an anti-jihadist operation and a search was underway to track down the assailants, the ministry said.

Niger's Tillaberi region on the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso has become the epicentre of jihadist attacks.

In 2025 it became the deadliest region in the central Sahel where civilians were the most targeted, according to conflict monitor ACLED.

It said the increase in violence was down to Tillaberi's strategic location in the tri-border area — a flashpoint zone where the frontiers of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali converge and jihadists operate.

On November 12, at least 37 civilians were killed in an ambush by unidentified armed men near the city of Tera, in the Tillaberi region.

Niger is also facing violence from Boko Haram and its dissident branch, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), in the southeast of the country, in the Lake Chad basin near the Nigerian border.