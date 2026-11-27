Italy was not informed of the Ukrainian attack on Russian ships in Libya, its foreign minister said in parliament on Thursday.

Antonio Tajani briefed lawmakers after a Ukrainian sea-drone strike in the eastern Libyan port city of Benghazi against a Russian warship and a cargo vessel.

Tajani said he voiced Italy’s concern about a conflict expansion in the Mediterranean region during a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybil on Tuesday.

“Our support for Kyiv has not prevented us from expressing strong concerns for the recent Ukrainian attack in Libya, a country where we have important economic and strategic interests,” Tajani said.

The minster said Italy shares the concern for the increasing Russian military presence in western Libya, “We share the concern for the growing presence of hostile actors, specifically Russia, a destabilising factor in the region, few hundred kilometers away from our coasts,” Tajani said.

"We did not know about Kyiv’s intention to strike in Libyan territorial waters, in a port even, and we did not agree with this decision.

We are convinced that violating Libya’s sovereignty is a mistake and that it does not help Ukraine’s cause,” he said.

Oil-rich Libya, a former Italian colony, has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 became a civil war that toppled longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed.

For much of the past decade, the country has remained divided between two administrations backed by rival foreign powers.

Libya is strategically important for Italy, linked to the north-African country with direct oil and gas undersea pipelines. Italian oil giant ENI also runs several major fields and terminals in the west of the country.

The internationally recognised government in Tripoli has cultivated ties with Ukraine and its Western allies, partly to support its efforts to stay in power, and to deter the flow of people hoping to reach Europe as migrants. It is backed by an array of loosely allied armed groups and militias.

The strike in Benghazi was not the first time Ukraine used Libya to attack Russian vessels.

In March, Ukrainian sea drones struck and badly damaged a Russian-flagged tanker carrying liquefied natural gas near Maltese waters.

Sunday’s attack, however, is a potentially significant escalation in Ukraine’s attacks on Russian interests overseas.

Further military actions could further destabilise Libya and jeopardise the international efforts to bring unity to the country.

“We ask all parties to refrain from further military actions in Libyan territory and its waters,” Tajani declared.