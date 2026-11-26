Germany: Christmas markets open across the country amid tight security

Germany's Christmas markets are drawing crowds as the country's roughly 3,000 festive venues prepare for an estimated 170 million visits this season. In Berlin, skaters glide beneath the television tower beside a brightly lit Ferris wheel, while Munich and Cologne welcome visitors against some of Germany's most recognisable architectural backdrops. Munich's Christkindlmarkt, a tradition dating back to the 14th century, features 138 stalls selling gingerbread, wooden carvings and festive decorations. A dedicated nativity market and the traditional Krampus run complement the celebrations, which continue until Christmas Eve. At the foot of Cologne Cathedral, more than 140 red-roofed stalls surround a 25-metre fir tree decorated with some 50,000 lights. The market offers traditional crafts, mulled wine and more than 100 free performances until 23 December. Despite heightened security following the deadly attacks in Berlin in 2016 and Magdeburg in 2024, the German capital continues to embrace its festive traditions. Berlin alone hosts more than 80 Christmas markets, ranging from torchlit medieval fairs with fire shows to Alt-Rixdorf’s charity market, which opens for just one weekend each December.