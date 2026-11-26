Armed drones, satellite communications and international financing networks, Islamic State militants in Nigeria are stepping up their technological capabilities to sustain their insurgency.

A new report by the Institute for Security Studies says ISWAP has transformed commercial technology into weapons for surveillance, propaganda and combat.

The group has reportedly moved beyond drone surveillance, equipping commercial drones with improvised explosives and using them in attacks on military positions in northeast Nigeria.

The report also exposes supply and financing networks stretching from Lagos and Kano to Dubai, alongside links to Islamic State's central leadership.

It further reveals a payment system rewarding fighters for weapons captured during military raids.

Researchers are now urging Nigerian authorities to strengthen military bases, expand counter-drone capabilities and disrupt the networks funding the insurgency.