Belgium: Farmers and tractors descend on Brussels to defend EU subsidies

Rolling into Brussels’ European quarter alongside a convoy of tractors, protesters marched past the European Parliament with banners demanding that agricultural funding be protected, one machine bearing a stark placard reading "Agriculture for sale, €0". Chanting slogans against looming cuts, demonstrators echoed warnings from farming unions that subsidies could drop by 20% under the EU’s next long-term budget, tightening the squeeze on already strained rural incomes — a plight underscored by Lucas Bierlaire of the Walloon Farmers Federation, who warned that many growers were already struggling to make a decent living. The rally coincided with a two-day summit in which EU leaders are locked in fractious talks over the bloc’s 2028-2034 budget, divided over the European Commission’s proposed €2 trillion spending plan that would substantially erode agricultural support in real terms. Arnaud Rousseau, head of France’s largest farming union, the FNSEA, urged Brussels to show greater ambition for European agriculture despite fiscal pressures, ahead of a follow-up summit in mid-December aimed at sealing a deal before the year’s end.