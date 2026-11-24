France: Chefs compete for the world egg mayonnaise championship

A staple of French brasserie menus, the dish traditionally consists of halved hard-boiled eggs generously coated in mayonnaise. Contestants brought their own creative interpretations to the competition, carefully balancing flavours, textures and presentation. After tasting the competing dishes, the judges awarded the 2026 title to Hugo Riboulet, chef at Groot La Tourte restaurant in Paris. First held in 2018, the championship was established to celebrate and preserve a classic of French culinary heritage while encouraging chefs to reinvent it. Despite the simplicity of its ingredients, egg mayonnaise requires precise cooking and a carefully balanced sauce, with enough acidity to offset its richness without masking the flavour of the egg. Among this year's contestants was Chris Hanot, sous-chef at London's Pavyllon restaurant, who arrived with an unexpected royal endorsement. According to Hanot, Prince Harry had sampled his team's egg mayonnaise at the neighbouring Bar Antoine, enjoyed it enough to order a second helping and wished the team luck in the competition.