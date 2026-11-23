Morocco
Morocco battled back from two goals down to snatch a crucial late draw against China, keeping their hopes of reaching the next round alive ahead of a decisive clash with Group H leaders Spain.
Coach Ahmed Kantari praised his players’ resilience: “I would like to congratulate the players for their character because they stayed focused until the end. It’s never easy to concede a goal so early, but we stayed focused until the last minute, and we deserved this draw.”
A Moroccan player also thanked the supporters for their backing, saying: “Many people love football, and they helped us perform. We thank them.”
Morocco now need at least a draw against Spain to secure their place in the next round of 32.
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