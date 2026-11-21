Tanzania
Tanzania’s U17 side fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Costa Rica in their FIFA U17 World Cup debut in Doha.
The Serengeti Boys’ comeback gave them a positive start in Group I.
Coach Elieneza Nicolaus Nsanganzelu praised the team’s mentality and said they would keep pushing in their remaining group matches.
Captain Kassim Selemani Juma credited the team’s improved concentration for helping secure the draw.
Forward Faraji Kayanda was named player of the match after scoring twice to save the Serengeti side.
Tanzanian supporters in Doha said they remained hopeful ahead of the team’s next Group I fixture against Brazil on the 24th.
01:49
Uganda start U17 World Cup campaign with 3-0 defeat to South Korea
01:48
Doha set for the Under-17 FIFA World Cup: Can Africa own the stage?
01:02
France's Philippe Diallo enters race for FIFA president
01:34
Tanzania opposition hails Tundu Lissu's acquittal on treason charge
00:54
Tanzania opposition leader jailed for four years after treason acquittal
00:56
Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu awaits verdict in treason trial