Germany: Berlin student protest targets rearmament and compulsory service

Young protesters took to the streets of Berlin beneath the city’s television tower to oppose soaring defence budgets and the possible return of compulsory military service, chanting "Never again conscription" as smoke flares billowed above the march. Carrying signs emblazoned with "Hands off my future" alongside GTA VI-inspired posters proclaiming Generation Z’s readiness to push back, demonstrators warned that Germany’s drive to bolster its armed forces threatens their personal freedom and life choices. "We’re trying to resist this because it’s our future," one participant said. The protest coincided with a broader day of youth-led demonstrations across Europe, with rallies also unfolding in Rome, Frankfurt and London. While local grievances differed, young crowds voiced shared anger at political leaders whom they accused of sidelining their generation’s priorities amid rising military expenditure and mounting global challenges.