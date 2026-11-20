The United Nations' migration agency and Senegal on Friday called for action against migrant trafficking networks, stronger cooperation between states and job creation amid a resurgence of people trying to reach Europe by boat.

Thousands of people from west Africa have died in recent years taking the perilous Atlantic route to Spain's Canary islands.

They travel in boats known as pirogues that are often overloaded and dilapidated.

In one of the deadliest migration disasters in Senegal's history, a shipwreck off the coast of the northwestern town of Thieppe killed at least 43 people earlier this month.

Migrants from west Africa are often fleeing poverty, a lack of opportunities, conflict or the authoritarian rule of military juntas.

"They are young people with valuable skills who were simply looking for work and were deceived and exploited by criminal networks," said Amy Pope, director general of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), at a regional ministerial conference in Dakar on migrant trafficking networks.

Senegalese Justice Minister Moussa Sarr said judicial and criminal cooperation between countries was needed.

"We must get all countries to impose severe sanctions on all these sellers of illusions, these smugglers," he said.

The IOM chief said no country could tackle the problem of trafficking networks alone and stressed the need for jobs that offer prospects to would-be migrants in their home countries.

"Jobs in agriculture and agri-food can help families stay, allow young people to thrive and create new prospects," Pope said.

Fifteen countries are taking part in the ministerial conference, which was expected to draw up a roadmap for action at its conclusion later Friday.