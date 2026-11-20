On the coast of Gabon, Nigerian-Ghanaian chef and content creator Kwame Asie is documenting the culinary traditions of the Benga people, hoping to preserve Africa's rich food heritage for future generations.

Armed with a camera and smartphone, the 32-year-old chef joined fisherwomen from the Lambi La Mbocka cooperative near Libreville to document how they harvest and prepare razor clams, a local delicacy deeply rooted in their culture.

Asie, who describes himself as a food archivist, says much of Africa's culinary knowledge remains undocumented and is passed down orally within indigenous communities.

"I think it's really important for us to be able to document our foods. Most of our African techniques, our food ingredients are not documented. Most of the documentations are orally done and they stay in the indigenous community, and these are information we need to be passed on to the next generation."

For the Benga community, razor clams are more than a source of food. They represent a cultural legacy passed down through generations.

"Razor clams are a legacy for the Benga people, so the razor clams are part of our roots, it is part of our life", emphasised Stella Ehebo Eyavo, razor clam fisherwoman and a member of the Lambi La Mbocka cooperative.

Through his Africa-wide culinary journey, Asie hopes to highlight the connections between different communities and their food traditions, using gastronomy as a bridge across cultures.

Having travelled across West Africa, Asie hopes to visit all 54 African countries within three years, documenting local ingredients, cooking techniques and traditions along the way. "The work I do is trying to bridge the gap between West Africa, Central Africa, even East Africa, because what we share in common most especially is that gastrodiplomacy. How food brings us together, how we share... how we share similar cuisine that are relevant to us as Africans," he said.

For him, Africa is one big kitchen, with food offering a shared language through which the continent can preserve its identity and celebrate its diversity.