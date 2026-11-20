Scores of Palestinian children gathered on Friday along Gaza's Mediterranean coast in Khan Younis, exercising on the sand before heading into the water for swimming lessons.

Behind them, rows of tents stretched along the beach.

The classes were organised by the Tantish Swimming Foundation, whose director, Nidal Hamoudneh, said the initiative was intended to give children some relief while sending a message about their aspirations.

Swimming instructor Lina Al-Radie, also displaced from Beit Lahia, said the lessons were designed to help children cope with the psychological toll of the war.

"I am proud that we organised this activity and provided this training, as I can see that many of the students have shown improvement as a result."

Girls also took part in warm-up exercises before entering the water, where instructors guided the swimming activities.

For many children in Gaza, recreation opportunities have been severely limited by the destruction and displacement caused by the war.

Playgrounds, sports facilities and other spaces where children once gathered have been damaged or destroyed, leaving many families living in makeshift shelters.