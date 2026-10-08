Over 20,000 Palestinian students and education workers killed in Gaza war

More than 20,000 Palestinian students and education workers have been killed since the war began, according to the Palestinian Education Ministry.

The figures cover the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank since October 7, 2023.

In Gaza alone, the ministry says more than 19,000 school students and 1,300 university students have been killed.

More than 800 school staff and 240 university employees have also reportedly lost their lives.

In the occupied West Bank, the ministry says 134 school students and 39 university students were killed, along with seven school employees.

And the destruction extends far beyond the death toll.

The ministry says more than 179 government schools in Gaza have been completely destroyed, while another 105 UNRWA schools have been damaged.

Gaza authorities report that nearly 74,000 Palestinians have been killed, with more than 174,000 injured.

They also say around 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure has been destroyed.

For millions, the war has not only taken lives, it has devastated the schools, universities and education system meant to shape the next generation.