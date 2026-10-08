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Ramaphosa, Kiir discuss South Sudan elections, peace process

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir arrives at Juba's Presidential Palace, South Sudan, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with AP

Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held talks with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit in Tshwane on Wednesday, focusing on preparations for South Sudan’s December elections and the country’s fragile peace process.

The meeting comes days after Ramaphosa, as chair of the African Union’s High-Level Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan, led regional discussions on whether the country is ready for the December 22 vote.

The leaders discussed implementation of the 2018 Revitalised Peace Agreement, political dialogue and preparations for the elections, with South Africa expected to support the electoral process.

Ramaphosa has urged South Sudan to address remaining political, security and logistical challenges to ensure the elections are peaceful, credible and inclusive.

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