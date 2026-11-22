Portugal: Workers brave downpours to demand a more affordable life

Carrying umbrellas and banners, demonstrators filled the capital's main avenues, chanting "Higher wages, better pensions" and denouncing the growing gap between household expenses and salaries. Placards reading "Everything increases except salaries" highlighted concerns over housing, food, energy and fuel prices. Organised by Portugal's main trade union confederation, CGTP, the nationwide demonstration brought together workers from across the country. Housing affordability emerged as a central concern, with protesters warning that rising rents were making it increasingly difficult to cover basic expenses. The demonstration took place ahead of the final parliamentary debate on Portugal's budget for 2027, with a vote scheduled for Tuesday 24 November. Further protests were announced as unions sought to increase pressure on the government over wages, pensions and living standards.