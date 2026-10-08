Zambia signs health deal with US after removal of data-sharing clauses

Zambia on Thursday signed a $1.5 billion health financing deal with the United States after the removal of controversial clauses on sharing specimens and patient data with Washington.

The government also said that the deal was not coupled to an agreement on the country’s abundant mineral resources, which will be negotiated separately.

Earlier this year negotiations stalled over Lusaka’s concerns about data privacy and a US attempt to tie the funding to access to critical minerals.

The health minister, Roma Chilengi, said data sharing will be limited to providing information required to monitor and evaluate US-funded health programmes.

Under the 5-year agreement, the combined funding from both countries will reportedly be worth $3.6 billion in total for health services in Zambia.

In 2025, Washington said it was withdrawing $50 million in annual aid to Zambia’s health sector over what it described as “systemic theft” of donated medicines and medical supplies.

President Donald Trump’s administration is pursuing bilateral agreements with African nations after dismantling the US Agency for International Development.

The new agreements aim to commit African nations to gradually increase spending on health services while the U.S. gradually phases out its assistance.

Ghana and Zimbabwe have also rejected deals over data-sharing demands, while at least nine other countries African countries have agreed to the condition.

The US says it can then give the health data and specimens to up to 10 American “non-government entities” to develop diagnostics and medical treatments.