The agriculture sector in Mauritius is reeling from the effects of El Nino-driven heat and a severe drought.

This dry spell has slashed crop yields, raised irrigation costs, and sent food prices soaring.

Water supply has tightened since September with levels at the country’s largest dam, Mare aux Vacoas, at 33 per cent – down from 74 per cent a year ago.

In a field on the outskirts of the capital, Port Louis, sustained high temperatures have continued to stunt vegetable growth.

"For the past three months, since the start of this issue in Mauritius, we have an impact around the loss of 40 per cent in our production. If this continues, it's going to be increased of course," said Dharshini Anishta, the head of a local agricultural company.

And the impact has extended beyond open fields, with rising temperatures also damaging vegetables grown inside greenhouses.

"The temperature outside and inside has increased like two or three degrees more. That's why these peppers get burned like that," said local farmer Seesurrun Madhan.

In response, the government has rolled out measures to enhance agricultural production, including developing drought resistant crops and installing water storage facilities.

"Our research centre is producing drought resistant seeds and we're working with financial institutions like the World Bank and IMF,” said Arvin Boolell, Mauritius’ minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy, and Fisheries.

“Now they are coming to terms and give recognition to the specificity of small island development," he said.

Alongside seed research and international support, local organisations are also pushing for practical, low cost water storage solutions to cope with prolonged dry spells.

Forecasters say El Niño is expected to strengthen and persist through the summer with some below average seasonal rainfall expected from the end of the month.