Senegal vs Morocco: CAS to decide who really won AFCON

Who really won the Africa Cup of Nations? That question is now in the hands of sport’s highest court.

Nine months after a chaotic final in Rabat, Senegal and Morocco are back in the fight, this time at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

Senegal originally beat Morocco 1–0 after extra time, but the result was overturned after Senegal’s players briefly walked off the pitch to protest a late penalty.

CAF later awarded Morocco a 3–0 victory, stripping Senegal of the title.

But Senegal is appealing and one man could be crucial: referee Jean-Jacques Ndala, whose decision to restart the match allowed Senegal to finish the game.

That restart came after Morocco’s Brahim Díaz missed a controversial Panenka penalty.

Just minutes later, Pape Gueye scored the winner for Senegal.

Now, CAS judges are expected to deliver their verdict within days.

One ruling could finally decide who is crowned Africa’s football champion.