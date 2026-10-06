Morocco’s Sale Festival celebrates women filmmakers

The first time that the Sale film festival highlighted the roles played by Moroccan women in the film industry was 22 years ago, a tradition that it continued to uphold almost every year since.

The red carpet was rolled out once again this week for Sale's 19th film festival, to both champion women in cinema and scrutinize the chances, financing and roles that they are offered.

"Sale city's festival champions women's causes through the films screened and also through the names of the women present," said Moroccan actress Bouchra Ahrich.

The films screening this year feature Arabic subtitles for the first time in the festival's history to make it easier for the audience to follow.

Several filmmakers received a trophy on stage in recognition of their work, including Mohammed Abderrahman Tazi, the first male director awarded by the Sale festival.

The famed filmmaker whose work has been recognized locally and internationally during a career in cinema that has spanned more than six decades said it was an honor to receive the award in Sale.

"Since women make up half of society, filmmakers must show the situation of women in Morocco," he said. "I am also happy to see that there is a dialogue between male and female filmmakers, rather than having every side staying in their own world."

The weeklong festival which opened on Sept. 28 has nine feature films going head to head in the fiction competition.

Burnikabe screenwriter and film maker Baro Orokiatou said the festival allows filmmakers to explore women's films and discover "the artistic side of women."

Orokiatou also sees it as an opportunity to find new films for upcoming African film festivals including the Panafricain Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou, considered one of Africa's most prestigious festivals.

On the red carpet, a happy mood took over as audience members waited to catch a glimpse of the stars arriving at the festival.

Some stopped and posed for a few photos while others took selfies with their fans