Several killed in Senegal as heavy rains cause flooding, damage to infrastructure

Torrential rainfall and flash flooding left parts of Senegal’s capital Dakar underwater on Monday with other regions of the country also affected.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that several people have been killed or injured. A 25-year-old woman and her 4-year-old child died when a wall collapsed in Matam.

Some areas received more than 140 mm of rain in a single day, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and transportation just weeks before Senegal is due to host the Youth Olympics.

Authorities have warned that more rain is expected in the coming days.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye expressed his condolences for the victims and said the government is fully mobilized to strengthen vigilance in exposed areas.

The Youth Olympics are set to begin on October 31.