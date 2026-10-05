Ethiopia: PM vows to secure sea access amid fears of return to war

Following almost two weeks of internal conflict that threatens a wider regional war in Ethiopia, the country's prime minister has vowed that government forces are ready to bring a rebel offensive under control.

Abiy Ahmed said, "in our region, we will have air superiority. Our defence will be modern, innovative and at all times ready and alert for combat. Our army will take preemptive and reactive action. They will show their bravery like their forefathers (applause from MPs)."

On Monday, a drone strike in the Tigray region reportedly killed several people in a displacement camp.

The prime minister has urged an end to the violence, saying, "all those people fighting in the bushes: I kindly ask you to choose the path of peace. I ask you to take part in the nation-building, national reconciliation process. Join opposition parties with a peaceful demonstration of alternative ideas. Learn from your past revolutionary struggle and treason shall be avoided."

Fighting erupted between the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front and federal forces on September 23, prompting concerns of a return to the civil war of 2020-2022.