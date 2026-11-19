Sudan
Sudan’s RSF leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, has been handed a second death sentence.
A court in Port Sudan has sentenced Hemedti, his two brothers, and 11 others to death by hanging, in absentia, over the looting of Sudan’s medical supplies fund.
But that’s not all. The court has ordered them to repay a staggering 396.2 million dollars in damages and recommended stripping them of their Sudanese citizenship.
Authorities have also ordered asset seizures, bank account freezes, and asked Interpol to help recover 120 vehicles belonging to the state medical supplies fund.
This is Hemedti’s second death sentence this year, as Sudan’s devastating war between the army and RSF continues.
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