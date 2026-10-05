Russia: Foreign minister praises governemt in Kabul

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had words of praise for the government in Kabul, as he spoke at a meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan.

Lavrov voiced his belief that Kabul was governing the country quite successfully.

He also described the deployment of NATO military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring nations under any pretext, as ‘absolutely unacceptable’.

"I'd like to emphasise again the categorical unacceptability of the deployment of the NATO military infrastructure in territory of Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries under any pretext,'' he said.

Lavrov went in to insist, ''as historical experience shows, this presence is fraught with destabilisation and the growth of conflict. We haven't seen other results of such presence over the past decades."

Lavrov added that Afghan security forces were battling what he described as ‘terrorist groups’, and stated that scores of militants had been killed.

He said that Moscow is interested in bolstering the country’s counterterrorism measures.