Pix of the Day, 5 October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 2 October, 2026 - Across the world------Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to three scientists for breakthrough research-------Food prices rising in Kenya as climate change strains supply-------Guinea opposition leader Aliou Bah freed after presidential pardon---------Brazil's presidential election heads to runoff between Bolsonara and Lula--------Spain begins dismantling migrant camp on Ceuta beach---------Yemeni government forces launch major offensive to retake Houthi-held territory