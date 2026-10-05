Iran sets up military training camp for volunteers in face of US threats

Iran inaugurated a new military training base on Saturday in the centre of the capital Tehran.

It’s a show of defiance in the face of American threats to ‘annihilate’ the country.

The army will use the site to train volunteers in case of a ground invasion by the United States. A similar camp has been recently set up in eastern Tehran.

"Regarding domestic unrest, the current capabilities of the armed forces are sufficient for now, and we do not see a need to expand those capacities," Ali Kowsari, head of training for the paramilitary Basij force said at the inauguration ceremony. "However, with respect to external enemies, a synergy has emerged, and we will certainly make use of these capabilities to defend the Islamic Republic of Iran against foreign threats.”

Officials say that more than 500,000 people have signed up for military training, ready to fight for their country.

The move is part of a government campaign called ‘Janfada,’ or ‘Sacrificials’ to rally national unity.

"At Imam Hossein Square (the location of a similar training camp), there are individuals present who are US citizens," Sasan Zare, a spokesman for the Sacrificial Volunteers campaign told the crowd.

"They have come to Iran and are willing to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people and fight against the United States. Today, we are receiving many requests from foreign nationals residing in the country, asking to be allowed to undergo training, take up arms, and fight against the enemies of this land.”

Authorities say more than 30 million people - a third of Iran’s population - have joined the Janfada campaign, ready to lay down their lives for their country. It’s a huge turnaround from before the war. In January, Iran saw some of its largest ever nationwide protests, as concerns over the economy turned to wider grievances.