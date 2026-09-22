Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Trump threatens to 'annihilate' Iran, attacks ICC in UN speech

President Donald Trump speaks to the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP, AFP

Israel Iran conflict

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has to decide whether to make a deal with Iran or "annihilate" the country, in a bombastic speech to the United Nations that appeared tailored to war-weary American voters.

The 80-year-old president's threat came amid repeated boasts that under him the United States is successfully confronting its adversaries and reshaping the world order to its own advantage.

"While others have spoken of peace, I have made peace. While others have ignored threats, I have confronted them," Trump told the room full of world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Despite claiming credit as a peacemaker, Trump delivered a jarring warning as he sought to justify the nearly seven-month war against Iran, which he said was launched to stop Tehran acquiring nuclear weapons.

"I have a big decision to make -- will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country?" Trump said.

"Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival?"

Trump reiterated that he believed Iran would "make a deal right after" the US midterm elections in November -- in which his Republican party faces losing control of Congress, at least partly due to high fuel prices caused by the unpopular war.

You may also like

You may also like

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..