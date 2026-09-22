Ceuta on alert as Spain braces for new border surge

Ceuta is on alert. Spanish forces are patrolling the border after fresh calls on social media for migrants to cross from Morocco.

The warnings follow a dramatic crisis on July 30 and 31, when more than 70,000 people entered the Spanish territory by swimming around the border fence. Most were later returned, but several thousand remain.

Now, with another social-media call reportedly set for September 23, Madrid says it is taking preventive measures to stop another mass entry before it begins.

Spain’s foreign minister says he remains in frequent contact with his Moroccan counterpart, while authorities work to counter what they describe as online disinformation.

Officials say the latest messages are having less impact but Ceuta remains on high alert as Spain prepares for whatever comes next.