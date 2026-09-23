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Iran says it has the technology to produce missiles with far longer ranges

A monument of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Islamic Revolution square in downtown Tehran, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026.   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Iran

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Tuesday that the country possesses the technological infrastructure to make missiles with significantly longer ranges.

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi made the announcement in an interview with the official news agency IRNA, stressing that a political decision needs to be made within the country regarding the production of such missiles.

Mohebbi noted that in any confrontation, Iran will unveil new weapons with new ranges, precision and destructive power, emphasising that battlefield is the best place to test new weapons.

He said Iran recently tested a new missile on an aircraft carrier and a warship both belonging to the United States, adding the missile hit the aircraft carrier, which was within a range of 500 km.

Mohebbi explained that the strike did not disable the US aircraft carrier, but caused damage to it, saying Iran maintains that the strike inflicted casualties, although the United States did not announce that.

Earlier this month, Iranian officials said they had carried out an "important attack" against a US vessel as a warning to the "enemy" that its naval blockade is vulnerable.

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