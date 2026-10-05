Ethiopia: Abiy Ahmed takes oath of office as Prime Minister

Ethiopia's parliament has re-elected Abiy Ahmed as prime minister for the next five years, following the general election in June.

That election saw Ahmed's ruling prosperity party clinch 438 out of 547 seats. Ahmed has now taken oath of office, officially launching his mandate for the new governmental term.

Among those who attended the ceremony were the country's president and senior government officials.

It comes as the nation is grappling with new fighting between the country's armed forces and the recently-formed Ethiopian Peoples' Forces Alliance for Survival armed group, in a bid to topple the government.

Ethiopia has alleged that neighbouring countries of supporting the armed groups. Among the countries accused is Eritrea, and the country on Thursday announced the closure of its embassy in Eritrea.