Emotions as Argentina's Lionel Messi plays his last game for his country

There was plenty of emotion and even some tears as superstar Lionel Messi played his last game for Argentina on Tuesday night, bringing an end to his international football career.

The 39-year-old concluded his 21-year run with the national team scoring a goal in the 71st minute of a friendly against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Widely considered the greatest player of all time, the Inter Miami star is the country's most capped players and its record goal scorer, having found the net 126 times in 208 appearances.

Fernando Rodriguez, a Mexican businessman who attended the match said Messi has left a legacy of “determination and unity, especially for the people of Argentina”.

“He leaves behind a sense of community and shows that great things are always possible,” he said.

“Everyone loves him, they love him everywhere, they recognise him because the guy is unique,”said fan, Ariel Cinquemani.

Messi debuted for the team in 2005 at the age of 18, assumed captaincy in 2011, and went on to lead Argentina to a World Cup win in 2022, as well as two Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024.

Both he and Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni appeared visibly emotional during the national anthems ahead of the game.

It was paused for a standing ovation in the 10th minute, in honour of Messi's shirt number, complete with fireworks and chanting from the crowd.

Addressing them following the final whistle, he said playing for Argentina had been “the most beautiful thing”.