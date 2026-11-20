Morocco
Morocco made an emphatic start to their FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign, thrashing Fiji 6-0 to move top of Group H.
Coach Hichem Ben Labsir praised his players’ preparation and teamwork, saying they handled the pressure of their opening match well. He also stressed the importance of playing for one another rather than individually.
One Moroccan player described the first match as crucial and called the 6-0 result a good score.
The victory gives Morocco an early advantage in Group H as they look ahead to their next matches.
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