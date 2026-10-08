Egypt accuses 6 Journalists of terrorism in press freedom crackdown

Egyptian prosecutors accused six journalists from an independent fact-checking platform on Wednesday of terrorism-related offences, alleging they worked for the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood and received foreign funding to spread "false news".

The journalists, who make up the entire newsroom of Matsadaash, were arrested during raids across several governorates on September 28 and 29, according to the outlet's management and rights groups.

Matsadaash, whose name means "Don't Believe It" in Arabic, has operated since 2018 and often investigates statements by officials and state bodies. The Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), which represents the journalists, said they had reported torture following their arrests, allegations denied by the Interior Ministry.

In a statement on Wednesday, prosecutors said the case stemmed from investigations into activities by Brotherhood leaders abroad. They alleged those leaders had directed members to create online platforms to spread "rumours and false news and statements", undermine confidence in state institutions and incite people to take part in demonstrations.

The statement identified Matsadaash as "one of the group's media platforms" operated from abroad. Investigators also alleged the defendants received "monthly funding" in foreign currencies through transfers from a company owned by a Brotherhood member living overseas.

According to the prosecution, one defendant admitted that he and the others had been instructed to publish "false news about state institutions and their officials in preparation for bringing them down". Another defendant allegedly admitted the platform was used to "highlight shortcomings" by state officials in a way that fuels public discontent. Prosecutors said an examination of two journalists' social media accounts found posts "supporting the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood group".

Matsadaash and its co-founder, Abdelrahman Mansour, a prominent activist from Egypt's 2011 uprising now based in New York, deny the allegations. The Muslim Brotherhood was banned in Egypt in 2013 following the overthrow of late Islamist president Mohamed Morsi. A conviction on charges of belonging to the group can carry a sentence of up to life imprisonment.

The arrests have drawn condemnation from dozens of rights and press freedom groups, who have called for the journalists' release. Egypt, which has long faced criticism over restrictions on media activity, is now holding 26 journalists in connection with their work following the latest arrests, according to EIPR.