Haiti’s government on Friday said it had reached an agreement with El Salvador to build three new prisons in collaboration with a local company.

The two nations have increased cooperation following the deployment of Salvadoran troops to Haiti.

They are helping fight armed gangs who control some 70 per cent of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince and large swathes of the country’s central region.

The announcement by Haitian Minister of Justice and Public Security, Patrick Pélissier, follows his official mission to El Salvador.

“The prime minister has already issued instructions for us to submit the project to the relevant authorities in order to expedite the process,” said Pélissier.

Pélissier praised the notorious Salvadoran maximum security prison CECOT, which he visited while in the country for an international conference.

El Salvador has been under a state of exception since 2022 that has seen more than 90,000 people imprisoned with no access to family visits.

Haiti has struggled to find proper infrastructure to hold those arrested after powerful gangs raided the country’s two biggest prisons in 2024, releasing thousands of inmates.

Its prisons have long been notorious for severe overcrowding, with human rights experts warning that prisoners sleep standing and hundreds have died in recent years.

Pélissier did not say how much the projects would cost, whether El Salvador would help finance them and whether it would play any kind of management role.

The announcement comes as El Salvador’s armed forces said two of its soldiers were killed and two others injured in a detonation while handling explosives at a camp in Haiti.

They were among the 2,500 Salvadoran troops deployed to the country in an operation to rescue four technicians who disappeared there on 18 October after coming under fire from gangs.

The missing men were part of the UN-backed international gang suppression force in Haiti.

It is working to dismantle and neutralise the armed groups, protect infrastructure, and facilitate humanitarian access in collaboration with the Haitian National Police.