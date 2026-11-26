Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday declined to comment on claims that around 700,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine war so far.

The allegations are based on hacked data from Russia's official statistics agency.

After analysing a trove of hacked data from Russia's official statistics agency, several Russian and international media outlets say Moscow's own data shows that between 470,000 and 700,000 soldiers have been killed in the war.

But Peskov said only the defence ministry can disclose figures and told reporters "not to pay attention to any other data".

"The only entity that can officially disclose casualty figures is the defence ministry of the Russian Federation," he said.

Russia has not given an official death toll among its army since September 2022, when it said almost 6,000 soldiers had been killed in the first six months of fighting — a figure widely seen as a large undercount even at the time.

Earlier this month, hackers from two anti-Kremlin groups — the Belarusian Cyberpartisans and pro-Ukrainian outfit Silent Crow — published hundreds of thousands of records they said had been obtained by hacking the database of Russia's federal statistics agency, Rosstat.

By analysing the unpublished data on causes of death among Russian citizens over the last five years, several international outlets said the data showed the number of soldiers confirmed killed was close to 500,000.

A separate analysis by the banned independent Russian outlets Meduza and Mediazona said after including soldiers classified as "missing" — widely understood to have been killed but not yet registered — the toll could be as high as 700,000.

Significant numbers of Ukrainian soldiers have also been killed in what has become Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.