Mozambique have booked their place in the Round of 32 at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar after drawing 2-2 with Australia in Group C.

The result secures Mozambique’s progression from the group stage. They had also faced Denmark and Argentina, with the coach reflecting on a demanding campaign and the team’s effort.

“The fact that they came here is a victory and a glory for us,” the coach said. “The players are all happy … because they worked very hard.”

He added that Mozambique “couldn’t handle the 2-0,” but praised the work the national team had put in throughout the championship.

Mozambique are now waiting to learn their opponent in the Round of 32 as they look to continue their run and reach the last 16.